Council update on services

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council have issued the following update on services available and impacted by strike action today (Wednesday, August 17).

The council said: “We regret the inconvenience this will cause to residents and ask for your patience at this time, particularly with staff continuing to deliver services.”

During this period of industrial action, telephone enquiries may not be responded to immediately therefore, we are advising residents to email the relevant department directly and staff will endeavour to respond as soon as possible.

A list of key email addresses can be found here: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/key-contacts/

Service Disruption: Wednesday 17 August:

Refuse Collection Services

Brown, black and green bin collections will be impacted across the borough, but will take place where possible. Residents are advised to leave bins out for collection as normal.

If sufficient staff is available for routes on any given day, Council will work to collect bins where possible during this period of industrial action.

The council said, “Regrettably, we believe that the vast majority of bins will not be emptied.

“While we cannot guarantee collection, we are nonetheless asking residents to leave their bins out for collection by 7.00am on their normal collection days. This will allow us to empty bins where we have sufficient crews in place to do so.

“If bins are not emptied on their normal collection day, we are asking residents to take their bins back in from the kerbside. This means we have not been able to operate the service in their area and we apologise for missing the week’s collection. Bins should only be left out for collection again on your next scheduled collection day after the missed collection.”

Bulky household waste collections and bin purchases are suspended until further notice.

Household Recycling Centres

It is anticipated that all Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Wednesday 17 August.

Street Cleansing

A significantly reduced level of sweeping and cleansing will take place across the borough.

Cemetery Services

All Cemetery services are operating as normal, with the exception of Shankill Cemetery (Lurgan), which will close on weekdays from 3:30pm until further notice.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Venues

There may be some disruption to normal services at Tourism, Arts and Culture venues, Wednesday 17 August. Visitors are advised to contact the venue in advance of arrival. Contact information is available here: https://bit.ly/3CcKniq

Parks and Open Spaces

All parks and open spaces will be open as normal; however, there will be a reduced level of facility services available and cleansing will be impacted.

Public Toilets

Access to public toilets will be limited until further notice.

Recreation and community centres

Dromore CC open 5pm to 10pm; Gym - Open; Classes - Open; Hall Bookings - Open to bookings already made during opening hours.

Gilford CC 9.15am to 3pm Gym - Open; Classes - Cancelled; Hall bookings - Open to bookings already made during opening hours.

Keady RC 9am to 4pm; Gym - Open; Classes - Cancelled; Hall bookings - Open to bookings already made during opening hours.

Rathfriland CC 9am to 4pm: Gym - Open; Classes; Hall bookings - Open Open to bookings already made during opening hours.

Richhill CC 4pm to 10pm; Gym -N/A; Classes - Open; Hall bookings - Open to bookings already made during opening hours.

Tandragee CLOSED

Where centres are open there could be disruption to services. Customers are advised to check with their local centre before arrival and/or check the Get Active ABC websites for anticipated service disruptions: https://getactiveabc.com/news/important-public-information-leisure-facilities-update/

Please Note: If you have been informed that a booking has been cancelled, this will remain the case.

Outdoor Leisure

Golf & Ski Centre

Open 9.00am – 5.00pm

Golf and Foot Golf available to book online at https://getactiveabc.com/book

Ski Slope closed.

Loughgall Country Park

Open 9am – 10pm

Reception closed 9.00am – 5.00pm

Golf will available to book online at https://getactiveabc.com/book

Kinnego Marina & Oxford Island

Open 8.00am – 9.00pm

Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

Open 9.00am – 3.30pm (Café closed)

Gosford Forest Park

Open 8.00am – 9.00pm

Reception closed.

Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Clare Glen

Operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Ardmore Recreation Centre

Open 6.00pm – 10.00pm

Cathedral Road

Closed until further notice.

Pitch Bookings

Some disruption is expected across all grass and synthetic sports pitches, affected customers will be notified.

Golf

Service will operate as normal.

Civic Buildings

All Civic Buildings are open as normal for public access.

PLEASE NOTE: ALL OTHER DEPARTMENTS AND FACILITIES ARE OPERATING AS NORMAL.

Council said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience at this time.”