Portadown Cares needs you!

PORTADOWN Cares is recruiting for its latest ‘Strictly’ dance event.

Rehearsals start in September and organisers are particularly keen to hear from men willing to trip the light fantastic as part of the ‘Strictly Mamma Mia’ fundraiser.

The charity said, “Male and local? We need you!!!

“Calling on our local menfolk, we had a huge response to our next Strictly and a lot of very beautiful ladies have signed up, but they need a partner!

“Surely we have a few guys here would help a girl out and have a bit of craic while doing so?

“Please get in-touch and make these ladies day!

“Maybe a few guys from one of the local gyms or sports clubs could sign up together?”

No experience is necessary as full dance tuition will be provided by experienced teachers.

This is a fantastic opportunity to raise money for a charity, sports club, youth group, church or any organisation close to your heart - no maximum or minimum amount required.

The show takes place in the Seagoe Hotel, 3rd and 4th March, 2023.

To sign up contact Portadown Care via their Facebook page or call 028 3839 2288.