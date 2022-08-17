Tony 'contributed much to the life of the city'

TONY Hughes wasn’t simply an employer - he was a colleague and friend.

That was the description of the well known local businessman during a service of thanksgiving for his life at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral on Tuesday.

Mr Hughes from Folly Lane, died suddenly on Thursday (August 11).

He was a well known figure in the hospitality trade - notably Toni’s Bar and Grill, Hughes Bar and more lately the Parkland Restaurant, which he opened during the pandemic.

At the service, Fr Peter McAnenly was joined by Deacon Paul Mallon and Rev Malcolm Kingston from St Mark’s Parish Church, Armagh.

Fr McAnenly pointed to the “shock and sadness within the community” at Tony’s passing.

The Hughes family were determined the service in his honour was one of thanksgiving, “for the many lives he touched and all he achieved over his years of life”.

Testament to those lives he touched came as the cortege made its way to the Cathedral as it paused at County Armagh Golf Club, where Tony ran the Parkland Restaurant.

Members of staff gathered in tribute.

Riders from Armagh City Scooter Club, of which Tony was a member, escorted the cortege.

Fr McAnenly: said: “I’ve heard so many speak of his business interests and the way in which he embraced each business challenge with such a positive attitude and the way in which he always put his customers to the fore.

“It’s worth noting that he took on his latest challenge, the Parkland, in very difficult times.

“We were in the midst of a pandemic, at the time when many businesses were looking towards closure, but Tony rose to the challenge and in recent months it was a business that was really thriving, and indeed going from strength to strength.

“He gave it his all, a man who was very much hands-on, someone who lived and worked and effectively died on his feet.

“I know that many of you, his staff, have been left devastated as a result of his passing.

“And as some of you said, Tony wasn’t just your employer, but for many he was also a friend and a colleague.

“A couple of the staff were saying to me the other day that he was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in when work needed to be done.

“Always ready to give a helping hand and he always encouraged young chefs into the industry.

“He will be remembered not just as a respected businessman, he will also be remembered as someone who contributed much to the life of the city.

“And in and through his businesses, he helped make Armagh a better place for all.”

Pointing to Tony’s passion for music Fr McAnenly said the Northern Bar had hosted some of the country’s greatest bands. Mr Hughes was also heavily involved in helping develop the city’s blues festival.

His other interests included road bowls, through which he made many friends, he had a passion for the Irish language and loved his four dogs.

“He was a man who lived life, he loved life, someone who packed much in over the years,” said Fr McAnenly.

His kindness and generosity to charity were also important aspects of his character.

He gave free meals to people in Armagh, as well as supporting charities working with children in Chernobyl.

Tony is survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Eva, son Jude, parents Gemma and Kevin, sisters, brothers and extended family.

A private cremation followed at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.