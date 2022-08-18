How ABC Council strike will impact you today

Here's a breakdown of how it is anticipated council services will be affected by the strike action being taken by employees of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Refuse Collection Services

Brown, black and green bin collections will be impacted across the borough, but will take place where possible. Residents are advised to leave bins out for collection as normal.

If we have sufficient staff available for routes on any given day, we will work to collect bins where possible during this period of industrial action. Regrettably, we believe that the vast majority of bins will not be emptied.

While we cannot guarantee collection, we are nonetheless asking residents to leave their bins out for collection by 7.00am on their normal collection days. This will allow us to empty bins where we have sufficient crews in place to do so.

If bins are not emptied on their normal collection day, we are asking residents to take their bins back in from the kerbside. This means we have not been able to operate the service in their area and we apologise for missing the week’s collection. Bins should only be left out for collection again on your next scheduled collection day after the missed collection.

Bulky household waste collections and bin purchases are suspended until further notice.

Household Recycling Centres

It is anticipated that all Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Thursday 18 August.

Street Cleansing

A significantly reduced level of sweeping and cleansing will take place across the borough.

Cemetery Services

All Cemetery services are operating as normal, with the exception of Shankill Cemetery, which will close on weekdays from 3:30pm until further notice.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Venues

There may be some disruption to normal services at Tourism, Arts and Culture venues on Thursday 18 August. Visitors are advised to contact the venue in advance of arrival. Contact information is available here: https://bit.ly/3CcKniq

Parks and Open Spaces

All parks and open spaces will be open as normal; however, there will be a reduced level of facility services available and cleansing will be impacted.

Public Toilets

Access to public toilets will be limited until further notice.

Leisure Centres and Community Centres: click here for information

Where centres are open there could be disruption to services. Customers are advised to check with their local centre before arrival and/or check the Get Active ABC websites for anticipated service disruptions: https://getactiveabc.com/news/important-public-information-leisure-facilities-update/

Please Note: If you have been informed that a booking has been cancelled, this will remain the case.

Outdoor Leisure

Golf & Ski Centre

Open 9.00am – 5.00pm

Golf and Foot Golf available to book online at https://getactiveabc.com/book

Ski Slope closed.

Loughgall Country Park

Open 9.00am – 10.00pm

Reception closed 9.00am – 5.00pm

Golf will available to book online at https://getactiveabc.com/book

Kinnego Marina & Oxford Island –

Open 8.00am – 9.00pm

Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

Open 9.00am – 3.30pm, with Café services available.

Gosford Forest Park

Open 8.00am – 9.00pm

Reception closed.

Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Clare Glen

Operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Ardmore Recreation Centre

Open 6.00pm – 10.00pm

Cathedral Road

Closed until further notice.

Pitch Bookings

Some disruption is expected across all grass and synthetic sports pitches, affected customers will be notified.

Golf

Services will operate as normal, subject to review due to the availability of ground maintenance services at each course. Please check with your local club before arrival. Contact information is available here: https://bit.ly/3ACyLUZ

Civic Buildings

All Civic Buildings are open as normal for public access.

PLEASE NOTE: ALL OTHER DEPARTMENTS AND FACILITIES ARE OPERATING AS NORMAL.