Moss Green residents dig in for yet more upheaval

RESIDENTS of Richhill’s Moss Green are angry after learning that pavements in the area are to be dug up once again by utility companies.

Not once, but twice – this after a series of recent digs.

Their frustration is shared by Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin who has said news of two further excavations of footpaths is creating problems.

Championing the Moss Green residents’ cause, Mr Irwin has written to the Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd (Sinn Féin) to spell out his concerns on the matter. In particular he highlighted the fact that the area has already undergone a number of excavations to facilitate utilities in the recent past.

The Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman stressed, “Not only are the paths eyesores as a result of all this work – they’re also difficult and potentially dangerous for elderly and disabled people to use.”

Mr Irwin admitted, “I was shocked to learn from the Department for Infrastructure that this area will see more digging work by two separate utility companies on two further occasions. In my opinion, this really does beggar belief.

“It’s ridiculous that, in quick succession, we’ve seen the paths dug up so many times by separate utility companies. Quite apart from the inconvenience to residents, all this work has eroded the surface and has created what can only be described as an eyesore.”

Mr Irwin told the Gazette, “In view of this latest news, I have raised this matter again with the Infrastructure Minister, pointing out that whilst the Department states that utility companies are permitted to excavate to enable the installation of services, I think it’s ridiculous that an area is subjected to dig after dig given the annoyance this repeated disruption causes to local residents’ lives.

“In the circumstances, I have urged the Minister to give an undertaking that the Department will fully refurbish the pathways after this digging is complete, and restore them to an acceptable condition.”

Mr Irwin's parting shot was, “It’s vital that the Minister acts in the interests of residents and respects their amenity by ensuring that the pathways are restored to a proper standard.”