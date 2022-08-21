Motorcycle race boosts charity funds

THE North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd gave NI Chest, Heart & Stroke a major boost recently.

They handed over major donation from the 60th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 to the NICHS as their charity of the year for 2022.

Anne Forsythe, Club Secretary, North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd said: “Almost one in five people in Northern Ireland are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition.

“Most of us know at least someone who has been affected.

“Whether you’re living with a condition yourself, have a loved one who is, or simply want to help support local people and make a difference in the fight these devastating diseases, we would like to thank all of our donors on behalf of the 335,000 people affected across NI, as every penny raised will make a difference!

“We were delighted to present an overall total donation of £1,500.”

The spokesperson added: “Local landowners Neil Dillon and John Adair both not only let us use their land as car parks at Cooley Hill Crossroads and on the Markethill Road opposite the Paddock during the Tandragee 100 event, but both offered the Friday evening car park takings as a contribution towards our total event donation.

“Not only that, but both men also actually helped to man the car parks as well! A huge thanks to both of them.

“We as a Club are immensely grateful for the sterling work of this local charity and to our local landowners for their generous contribution.”