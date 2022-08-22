'A cuppa and a chat' as Collone Young Farmers meet challenge

WE hear a great deal about mental health these days, in the wake of the pandemic and the problems arising from long periods of isolation.

And now we find ourselves in the midst of soaring inflation which threatens to get even worse as we head into winter.

In response to this, a group of young farmers from Co Armagh are hoping to befriend those who, through rural isolation, may be suffering from the effects of prolonged periods of loneliness.

In response to an initiative just launched by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members of Collone YFC are throwing their weight behind the new appeal, #CuppaAndACatchUp!

The idea is straightforward enough: a member has a cuppa and catch up with someone who may be worried or lonely.

With 110 members and a 33-strong committee, Collone YF last week hit the ground running, with assistant club leader James Wilson having had a catch-up with 91-years-old Doreen Black.

Doreen is a past-member of Welsh Young Farmers who went on exchanges back in those days

Now living in Co Armagh, so she was delighted to receive one of the tea mugs with which each newly-befriended 'pal' is presented.

Collone Young Farmers' Public Relations Officer Sophie Hawthorne told the Gazette, “The project has only just started, so these are early days. But I'd imagine we'll try to keep it going as long as possible.

“Obviously we didn't really know what to expect or how it was going to go, so we thought it made sense to start with somebody we kind of knew rather than complete strangers, which is why James went to see Doreen.

“In rural communities, most people have an interest in what the local Young Farmers' Club members are doing and in their life at home, so that gave us a good start.

“We go to the person rather than asking them to come to us, though if they wanted to do it that way I think the committee would probably give it the okay.

“It’s what the name suggests – a cup of tea and a chat to provide company and let the person we’re visiting know that they haven’t been forgotten.”

Asked about the costs involved in the project, Sophie replied, “Everything we have needed has so far been donated, so as yet we haven’t been out of pocket. And I suppose it will continue for as long as the sponsorship continues.”

Of course, this is still close-season for YFCU’s members, with their 2022/23 schedules not getting underway until the end of August or start of September.

“I’m sure things will get a real boost when that happens and everybody returns after the break. We haven’t been meeting as a club during the summer, but I know from what has been on Facebook that a lot of our juniors were really pushing to get started.

“They wanted to take mugs home and get on with it rather than having to wait for the new season to start, so that has been really encouraging!”

She laughed when asked about the cut-off point for membership. Asked, “When does a ‘Young Farmer' become a farmer?” she replied, “Hard to know! Our club president is probably 40 now and my dad's still involved in our local club, though he’s 50!

“You can still be involved and even though you’re no longer young, you can have an honorary bowl. At that stage, though, you’re really there to offer advice on the running of our big events – the tractor run or barbecue for example.

“But you never really get away from the title of being a Young Farmer.”

Although new, the CuppaAndACatchUp concept is not a first in terms of important social interaction for Collone YF members. During lockdown, they were delivering goods to care homes, for example.

However, with isolation and social distancing regulations in place at the time, face-to-face involvement was well nigh impossible.

“So realistically I suppose this is something new for us,” said Sophie, albeit that she personally has experience of having served on a YFCU Mental Health Committee.

“That started two years ago, after a member of a Young Farmers’ group in Crumlin committed suicide,” she explained. “But it’s only now that we’re in a position to start really pushing on with mental health issues.”

The committee’s invitation to members of Collone YFC spelt the message out quite clearly. It read: “If you would like to get involved in our campaign or would just like a friendly chat, don’t be afraid to message the page. We are happy to help. #TeamCollone #CuppaAndACatchUp.”