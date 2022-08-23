Royal Society grant boost for Milford House museum project

MILFORD House has received a ‘Royal’ thumbs up.

The Milford Buildings Preservation Trust is delighted to announce that its has received the Royal Society Places of Science Grant of £3,500 to interpret the landmark Armagh building as a ‘Place of Science’.

Places of Science grants of up to £3,500 have been awarded to 36 small museums across the UK by the Royal Society to engage communities with their local science stories.

Places of science aims to celebrate projects that will evoke curiosity, interest and enthusiasm by exploring science in a creative way, while also contributing to the museum sector’s recovery.

The projects awarded span topics like mental health, infectious diseases, engineering and palaeontology, and provide a hands on way to explore and engage with science.

Professor Jonathan Ashmore FMedSci FRS, Chair of the Places of science panel, and Professor of Biophysics at UCL said: “The projects funded use a diverse range of creative activities and content to inspire their local communities.

“From using embroidery to teach us about the Quaker scientist John Dalton work on meteorology, foraging walks to understand how the wool trade shaped the rich cultural history of Dartmoor, and using recycled tiles and crockery to celebrate a community’s local palaeontology heritage, these museums all welcome and embrace their science stories, past and present.

“Many of this year’s awardees are also actively trying to make sure that their projects are accessible to everyone in their local communities. If your local museum has been given a Places of science award, I would like to encourage you to look out for the displays, festivals, and exhibitions, that celebrate the science on your doorstep and that will inspire local generations to come.”

Built in the late 19th Century by Robert Garmany McCrum and fitted with modern fixtures, like an electric dishwasher, hydraulic lift and fountain in the dining room, Milford House was a wonder of its age.

Since forgotten and lost, through this project, the historic house aims to reinstate and reinterpret these scientific features and offer visitors a glance into one of the most technologically advanced homes of the time.

As well as restoring the features to their original representation, they will curate a digital showcase of videos to enable the project to reach a wider audience.

Milford House is world famous as the home of William McCrum inventor of the penalty kick rule.

It is one of the top ten listed buildings at most serious risk in Northern Ireland and privately owned since the controversial sale by Armagh Council in 2002.

Milford Buildings Preservation Trust, a registered charity dedicated to saving Milford House, own the historic house attraction located at 3 Victoria Street Armagh where William McCrum spent his last days after loosing the family fortune in the Wall Street crash in 1929.

Stephen McManus curator of Milford House explains, “Robert Garmany McCrum was a genius with hydraulics and the use of water power.

“Milford House was the wonder its age. Famous as the first house in Ireland to have hydroelectricity. He invented an electric kettle, a dishwasher and even a proper waterfall in the Dining Room!

“He had the fist telephone system in Armagh, with no one else to telephone they just had a telephone in each room and a line connecting from the Morning Room to Milford factory to keep an eye on the business.

“The problem we have for visitors at 3 Victoria Street is our tour guides can only describe these lost gadgets and visitors struggle to imagine what they looked like or how extraordinary Milford House was.

“Now thanks to the Royal Society Places of Science Award we are going to restore these lost marvels.

“We will reinstate the hydraulic lift with interpretation how it operated and how Robert Garmany McCrum’s grandsons loved playing on it.

“We will reinstate the telephone system and servants bell system.

“The Dining Room will once again have a waterfall feature- a real challenge.

“Perhaps the biggest challenge for me will be to recreate the dishwasher Robert Garmany McCrum invented to make servants life easier at Milford House.

“It wouldn’t have been like a modern dishwasher, only rinsed the dishes.

“This project will make a world of difference to visitor enjoyment at Milford House in Victoria Street thanks to the Royal Society.”

Visitors can enjoy house tours at Milford House, 3 Victoria Street, Armagh and discover the extraordinary story of Milford House and the remarkable family who live there.

For more information please contact Milford Buildings Preservation Trust Milford House 3 Victoria Street Armagh. Telephone: 028 3752 5467. Email: milfordhouse57@gmail.com