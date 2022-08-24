Lawyers seek alternative disposals for three accused

LAWYERS acting on behalf of three men charged with attacking a Royal British Legion War Memorial have written to the Public Prosecution Service seeking alternative disposals.

Brothers Sean Hughes (20) and Bernard Hughes (19) of Corliss Road, Crossmaglen, as well as Jordan Burns (20) from Railway Road, Newry are jointly charged with damaging the memorial with intent and attempting to cause criminal damage.

Both brothers are also charged with using disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest, with the elder further accused of assaulting police.

All matters related to an incident in The Square, Moy on 12 June.

A defence barrister told the most recent sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court representations have been made to the prosecution and some time is required for these to be considered.

In most instances, these discussions are to reach a resolution where charges are disposed of by formal caution, however it is not clear if this is what is suggested in this matter.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remanded all three on continuing bail to return to court on 9 September.