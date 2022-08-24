How the council strike will affect you today: Wednesday, August 24

As the strike continues, here's the latest update on how council services are being affected across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Refuse Collection Services

Brown, black and green bin collections will be impacted across the borough, but will take place where possible. Residents are advised to leave bins out for collection as normal.

If we have sufficient staff available for routes on any given day, we will work to collect bins where possible during this period of industrial action. Regrettably, we believe that the vast majority of bins will not be emptied.

While we cannot guarantee collection, we are nonetheless asking residents to leave their bins out for collection by 7.00am on their normal collection days. This will allow us to empty bins where we have sufficient crews in place to do so.

If bins are not emptied on their normal collection day, we are asking residents to take their bins back in from the kerbside. This means we have not been able to operate the service in their area and we apologise for missing the week’s collection. Bins should only be left out for collection again on your next scheduled collection day after the missed collection.

Bulky household waste collections and bin purchases are suspended until further notice.

Household Recycling Centres

It is anticipated that all Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Wednesday 24 August.

Street Cleansing

A significantly reduced level of sweeping and cleansing will take place across the borough.

Cemetery Services

All Cemetery services are operating as normal, with the exception of Shankill Cemetery, which will close on weekdays from 3:30pm until further notice.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Venues

It is anticipated all Tourism, Arts and Culture venues will be open on Tuesday 23 August, however there may be some disruption to normal services. Visitors are advised to contact the venue in advance of arrival. Contact information is available here: https://bit.ly/3CcKniq

Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm

Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm will be closed until further notice.

Parks and Open Spaces

All parks and open spaces will be open as normal; however, there will be a reduced level of facility services available and cleansing will be impacted.

Public Toilets

Access to public toilets will be limited until further notice.

Leisure Centres and Recreation and Community Centres – click here

Outdoor Leisure

Golf & Ski Centre and Golf Course: Open 9.00am – 10.00pm. Golf course closed.

Loughgall Country Park: Open 9.00am – 10.00pm. Golf available to book online at https://getactiveabc.com/book/

Kinnego Marina & Oxford Island: Open 9.00am – 5.00pm. Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site. Reception and Café – CLOSED

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre - Closed.

Gosford Forest Park: Open 8.00am – 9.00pm. Reception closed. Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Clare Glen: Operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Ardmore Recreation Centre: Closed

Cathedral Road: Closed

Pitch Bookings: Disruption expected across all grass and synthetic sports pitches, affected customers will be notified.

Civic Buildings

All Civic Buildings are open as normal for public access.