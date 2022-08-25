Council cancels Food and Cider Festival as strike continues

Another event has been cancelled as strike by workers at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council continues.

The Armagh Food & Cider Weekend, which was due to take place over September 8-11, is now off.

It follows the cancellation of the Tannaghmore Bird Fair, which had been set to take place this weekend.

The weekend, described as one of the highlights of the foodie calendar, was due to “celebrate the best food, history and culture of the Cathedral City and its surroundings at harvest time” and was destined to be Northern Ireland’s biggest food and harvest celebration.

While many of the events were due to take place in Armagh, some were due to take place outside the city, including at Kinnego Bushcraft Centre.

A post on the council’s social media this afternoon said, “Customers who have purchased tickets will receive a refund within 7 working days.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Over 1,000 workers at the council, who are members of the Unite, GMB and Nipsa unions, are currently taking industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Industrial action commenced on Monday, August 15 and is set to last for up to four weeks until Sunday, September 11.