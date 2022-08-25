Council cancels Food and Cider Festival as strike continues

Armagh's Food and Cider Festival Returns to Tempt Taste Buds

Armagh Food and Cider Festival

Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Thursday 25 August 2022 16:19

Another event has been cancelled as strike by workers at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council continues.

The Armagh Food & Cider Weekend, which was due to take place over September 8-11, is now off.

It follows the cancellation of the Tannaghmore Bird Fair, which had been set to take place this weekend.

The weekend, described as one of the highlights of the foodie calendar, was due to “celebrate the best food, history and culture of the Cathedral City and its surroundings at harvest time” and was destined to be Northern Ireland’s biggest food and harvest celebration.

While many of the events were due to take place in Armagh, some were due to take place outside the city, including at Kinnego Bushcraft Centre.

A post on the council’s social media this afternoon said, “Customers who have purchased tickets will receive a refund within 7 working days.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Over 1,000 workers at the council, who are members of the Unite, GMB and Nipsa unions, are currently taking industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Industrial action commenced on Monday, August 15 and is set to last for up to four weeks until Sunday, September 11.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639