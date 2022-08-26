Traffic diversions and car parking arrangements

TRAFFIC information for Last Saturday Demonstration:

Motorists are advised of traffic disruption around the village of Killylea on Saturday, 27 August.

The PSNI will be putting in place road diversions on both sides of the village from 9.15 am until 5.00 pm.

Motorists coming from Armagh wishing to avoid the Parade will be diverted onto the Ballycrummy Road coming out of Armagh and onto the Battleford Road to Caledon/Dungannon. Similarly, from Caledon traffic will be diverted via the Coolkill Road at the former Donnelly’s car garage to Middletown and Armagh.

Official car parks are available on the Fellows Hall Road, Killylea (just off the top of the village) for spectators coming from the Armagh direction and Kennedies Road (a section of the Main Demonstration field) for those coming from the Aughnacloy/Caledon areas.

Marshalls and PSNI will be in place at major junctions to assist traffic flow and a dedicated bus route will be in operation along the Knappagh and Elm Park Roads, with signage in place to direct traffic.

Members of the public wishing to attend the Demonstration are particularly reminded that there will be strictly No Parking on either hard shoulder between the two entrances to Killylea village, as there will be a sizeable number of buses parked up there during the Demonstration.

The PSNI will be enforcing No Parking areas around the village for emergency access points and will be clearly identified in advance.