World champion Olivia opening new Irish Dance classes in city

A LOCAL maths teacher is hoping her experience as a World Champion dancer with the Riverdance tour will add up to success as she opens a new Irish Dance school in Armagh.

Olivia Murray will be teaching classes at the Orchard Leisure Centre, Corran Hall, Tassagh and Thomas Davis GAC, Newry.

She will also be providing a preschool Irish Dance program ‘JumpnJig’ for ages 2-4+, the first provider of this program in Armagh City.

Classes provide children with the fundamental basics of Irish dancing through the use of popular nursery rhymes, Irish music, the use of props, colour and plenty of fun.

Olivia started dancing at the age of three and has competed all over the world at World & National competitions winning many titles over the years including Ulster, Irish National, British National, All-Scotland, North American National and Great Britain Championships.

Her passion and dedication paid off in 2019 when she was crowned World Champion, in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA alongside her sister Caitlin.

They became the first pair of sisters to be crowned world champions in the same year since 1980.

Olivia began her professional dancing career by joining the cast of Riverdance in 2015 and travelled across Europe and Asia with several other professional shows.

She has performed for audiences of over 80,000 people.

Some of the most memorable performances being for the Pope’s recent visit to Ireland in Croke Park and sold out shows in the 3 Arena in Dublin and the SSE Arena in Belfast for Riverdance’s 25th Anniversary tour.

Olivia has made many TV appearances with Riverdance including “This Morning”, “Dancing with the Stars” and “UTV live”.

A BBC documentary is currently in production which followed Olivia’s family and their preparation for the 2022 World Irish Dance Championships.

In 2021 she passed her TCRG exams with Coimisiun le Rince Gaelacha, the governing body for Irish Dance.

Olivia now looks forward to passing on her experience and knowledge with the next generation of dancers.

Outside of dancing Olivia is a Mathematics teacher in St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, Co. Armagh.

To register contact Olivia on 07561 848 196.