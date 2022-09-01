Orange Troubles victims to be remembered

SINCE 2018, the Orange Institution has held a designated Victims Day to specifically honour the 338 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered by terrorists during the Troubles and also highlight the ongoing plight of the injured and bereaved.

The inaugural Orange Victims Day took place on Saturday, 1st of September of that year.

On that date in 1975, IRA gunmen stormed into Tullyvallen Orange Hall in rural South Armagh during a Lodge meeting, and indiscriminately murdered four Orangemen. A fifth member subsequently died later as a result of the injuries sustained.

Whilst this date is synonymous with the Tullyvallen massacre, the Institution has chosen to use this day to commemorate and highlight the losses suffered throughout the organisation during the terrorist campaign.

The majority of Orange victims were murdered whilst serving as members of the security forces. Others were murdered simply because they were Protestants or were members of the Orange Order.

It is indeed a stark and harrowing statistic that almost 10 per cent of all those killed throughout the four decades of the Troubles were members of the Orange Institution.

In addition to those murdered, many hundreds of Orange members, and their relatives, were left with life-changing physical, mental and emotional injuries because of the terrorist campaign.

When he was elected Grand Master in 2011, Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson, made a pledge that the innocent victims of the Troubles and their families would remain a key priority for the Orange Institution.

Orange Victims Day is a clear and public demonstration of that promise to those most affected by the unspeakable acts of terrorism.

In County Armagh, 68 brethren were murdered during the course of the Troubles and they are commemorated in the Garden of Remembrance to the rear of the ‘Museum of Orange Heritage’ at Sloan’s House in Loughgall.

On Thursday evening, September 1, Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge will hold (dv) a short Service of Reflection to remember Murdered Brethren at the Museum, conducted by Wor Bro Rev Graham Middleton, Deputy County Grand Chaplain.

In addition, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is hosting ‘Moving Tributes’ - an exhibition in Brownlow House, Lurgan, which for the first time brings banners and drums together which depict and name members of the Orange family murdered by terrorists.

Through this exhibition the Institution seeks to honour the memory of all the murdered members whilst also highlighting the fact that many of their murders remain unsolved.

The exhibition will last three days and will be open on:

l Thursday 1st September -12 noon - 9pm

l Friday 2nd September - 10am - 9pm

l Saturday 3rd September - 10am - 4pm

Entry is free and members, families and friends are encouraged to attend.

Catering is available in Brownlow and can be pre -booked for groups.