Letisha takes to rallying a month after test pass

A YOUNG Hamiltonsbawn woman caused quite a stir at the recent Ulster Rally - well it’s not often you see a rally car rock up displaying R plates.

Letisha Conn (17) from the village impressed on her first senior outing, not least because she had only passed her driving test the month before.

Not only did Letisha finish the rally - a feat in itself - but she finished fourth in her class moving from 96th to 48th place overall.

It tagged her the Young Achiever Award - and all after just a ten minute test run in her new car.

Add to that she had to contend with a misfire which plagued the vehicle from the second stage of the event, a steamed up windscreen and a navigational error on one of the runs.

It was her first senior event - having competed at junior level since she was 14 - and she had her dad Stephen along as co-driver reading the pace notes.

She joked: “It’s the first time I’ve actually listened to my dad.”

Letisha, who splits her time between working with her dad and studying at the Motorsport UK Academy in Loughborough, has been driving competitively in some form since she was 14 and driving racing karts since she was eight or nine.

Motors and motorsports is very definitely in her DNA, her dad is heavily involved in the sport and introduced her to karting.

She explained, “I passed my driving test on July 7 and got my senior licence the day before entries closed for the Ulster Rally, I got my new car the same day so I only really had a 10 minute test run before we went out to do the rally.

“It’s a fantastic wee car and we did well to get through the whole event.

“I had three driving lessons before doing my test, my cousin put me through it.

“I’d been racing on a junior licence since I was 14 so the Ulster Rally was my first senior event.

“I’ve been driving competitively in rally since I was 14 and driving karts since I was eight or nine.

“I’m definitely a petrolhead, it runs in the family. My wee brother Bobby (14) does it as well, he was our service boss during the rally.”

She was also helped along the way by family friends Damian and Martin Toner, both rally drivers themselves.

She went on, “Driving is something I have a passion for.”

Obviously on a rally stage the R plate doesn’t come into play and when asked about speeds in a race she said, “You wouldn’t be doing 45, more like 145.”

And asked what would be going through her head when the pedal is to the metal she confessed, “Sometimes you don’t really have time to think you’re just going flat out and sometimes you really have to think about your driving, in a new car you have to put more thought into it.

“I just had to listen to dad and listen to his pace notes.”

It was her dad’s first time navigating and Letisha confessed: “We got lost in the notes at one stage, the windscreen steamed up and the engine developed a misfire since stage two and we couldn’t get it sorted.”

And as for proud dad, he summed it up well when posting a selfie, “End of 1st stage selfie. This lass can drive. Could someone please bring me a clean pair of undies!”

Speaking to the Ulster Gazette he said, “It was an unreal weekend, it’s taken a few days to get over it.

“It caused quite a stir with an R plate on a rally car.”

“She took the Young Achievers Award, not bad for a young girl who has just passed her test.”