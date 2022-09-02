The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain for tomorrow (Saturday, September 3).

The warning runs from midnight tonight until 11.59pm on Saturday.

According to the Met Office there is expected to be occasional periods of heavy rain through Saturday which may lead to travel disruption.

The Met Office listed the following:

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses