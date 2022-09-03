Mid-Armagh Community Network announce 2022-2023 Programme

MID-Armagh Community Network - the Ulster-Scots cultural community group based in Markethill - has announced its programme for the September 2022 – June 2023 Music Dance & Drama Programme.

Weekly classes are offered in Fiddle, Highland Dancing, Accordion, Drama and Community Choir.

Most classes cater for all ages, from primary one upwards.

All tutors have wide experience and qualifications in their particular field and genre.

The content and structure of each class is tailored to the students skill level and conducted in a group situation.

Students are given the opportunity to take examinations, learn new skills, meet new friends and develop the confidence to take part in public performances.

Building on previous drama performances and the nationally acclaimed play “Tommy’s Story”, the drama classes are for children aged between seven and 16 years of age.

Classes will be taught by a Drama Graduate from Queen’s University, Belfast.

During classes, students will learn essential skills such as confidence building, voice control and body movement which will improve public speaking abilities.

Students will develop skills to improve their English, both written and spoken, by learning to analyse plays and scripts and develop their understanding of Ulster-Scots history and language.

Students will be encouraged to participate in an end of year concert open to a public audience and it is hoped to have a Christmas Pantomime.

This year the group is introducing an amateur dramatics class, open to anyone aged 17 years and above. This class will focus on the joy of performing.

In the past dancers have performed with the Ulster Orchestra at the televised Burns Night Concert and fiddlers and dancers have featured in the BBC Hame series.

Dancers have competed with great distinction at competitions throughout Northern Ireland.

Traditionally the season has culminated with the annual sell out ‘Flowers of Edinburgh Concert’ in the Market Place Theatre.

Students will learn dances and steps associated with Highland Dancing and have the opportunity to complete UK Dance Alliance Exams.

Fiddle students will be taught tunes associated within the Scottish tradition and offered the opportunity to participate in LCM (London College of Music) exams ranging from step to ensemble and diploma level.