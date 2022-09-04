Armed robbery at service station

STAFF at a service station on the Moy Road , Armagh were threatened by a man claiming to have a gun during what police described as an armed robbery.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Friday afternoon (September 2).

Inspector Mills said: “At approximately 4.35pm we received a report that a man, claiming to be armed with a gun had entered the premises and threatened staff.

“He demanded that they hand over cash before making off.

“The man is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of thin build and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a navy coloured coat, black jogging bottoms and a snood.

“He was seen getting into a black Shogun jeep, with a wheel on the back with no rear license plate and the front one taped up.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have any footage or information that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on101 quoting reference 724 of 02/09/22.”

You can make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.