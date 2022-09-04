Rubbish woes mount with announcements

MID Ulster District Council has confirmed it will temporarily require proof of residency from those seeking entry into some of its recycling centres.

Newry, Mourne and Down Council has adopted a similar stance with a social media announcement over the weekend.

The announcements come as a strike involving council staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is now in its fourth week with many residents across the borough concerned about the gathering amounts of uncollected waste in their households, streets and town centres.

It had been suggested that, such was the concern, some had resorted to bringing their rubbish to other recycling centres outside of the ABC council area.

This claim appears to be supported by Mid Ulster District Council’s belief that its centres are so busy as a result of “the closure of centres in a neighbouring council area”.

In an effort to stop this action, Mid Ulster District Council has announced it will be seeking proof of identification before people will be allowed to enter its facilities and has confirmed it will not accept waste from those who do not reside with the council’s bounds.

“Our recycling centres in Dungannon and Coalisland are experiencing extremely high levels of use as a result of the closure of centres in a neighbouring council area,” said a Mid Ulster District Council spokesperson.

“While we don’t normally ask for ID, the unprecedented levels of waste being received mean we are temporarily asking Mid Ulster residents to bring ID with them if they are planning to visit either recycling centre.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to accept waste from residents outside Mid Ulster. Our apologies for the inconvenience.”

It was a similar story in Newry with the council there stating: “Please note that only residents within Newry, Mourne and Down area can use our Household Recycling Centres.

“We would ask that you have identification that includes proof of address with you for examination by centre staff, without this you may be refused access to the facility.”

Meanwhile ABC Council has advised residents to double bag household waste and offered its apologies for the ongoing disruption.

“Householders are advised to double bag additional household waste and store in a secure place, during this period of industrial action,” said a spokesperson for ABC Council.

“We apologise for the ongoing disruption to services and are fully committed to finding a resolution with the joint trade unions as quickly as possible.”