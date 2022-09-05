£10,000 fundraiser for cancer treatment 'is a fitting tribute'

WHEN the proprietors of the Commercial Bar in Middletown decided to hold a coffee morning and afternoon tea event – with a raffle pitched in for good measure – never could they have imagined just how positive the response would prove.

With the sums for the Saturday, July 30, venture now having been added up, the total is a remarkable £10,000 which has gone to help provide cancer treatment

And as current Commercial Bar leaseholder Martin McArdle sees it, that is a fitting tribute to the late Dianne Knipe who, with her partner Eamon Hughes, ran the Commercial Bar for years.

Martin told the Gazette, “Dianne was an incredible lady and I think the level of support for this fundraiser shows just how highly thought of she was.”

Originally from Milford, Dianne - who was a hairdresser in Armagh’s Thomas Street for many years - died in July 2021.

Martin explained, “She and Eamon ran the Commercial Bar for years. Then four years ago, Patricia – my wife – and I began leasing it from them. So in organising this fundraiser, suppliers who had dealt with Dianne and Eamon were really supportive, too, and I’d like to acknowledge that.

“But the whole community supported this. I mean, for a small village to have raised £10,000 is unreal – particularly as there was another charity event going on that same day.”

Highlighting the affection he, his wife and their three children had for Dianne - and the esteem in which they held her - he said, “She was like a mummy to myself and Patricia, and she thought the world of the three kids.

“That’s why we wanted to mark her passing with a fitting tribute, which is why we were absolutely delighted with the support everybody gave it”

Elaborating on the circumstances, he offered further insight by saying, “Dianne herself had cancer and received treatment at both the Royal and the City hospitals in Belfast.

“On the last occasion she was due to have treatment the specialist told her that it could be anywhere between three and six weeks before it would start because they were short of syringe-drivers to administer it.

“So coming back down the road she said to me, ‘If you’re ever doing any charity event in the pub, phone the City Hospital to see what they want and then do it for them. I’m older than a lot of the patients, so a couple of weeks won’t make any difference to me at this stage. But for somebody younger it could be the difference between life or death’.”

In keeping with her wishes, the money donated following the Commercial Bar’s fundraiser was given to the City Hospital which already has bought seven syringes, as well as having ordered some more. The fact that they had more money than anticipated confirmed that they, too, were bowled over by the £10,000 donation

“I just want to thank everybody who helped in any way,” Martin said. “To be honest, we’re gobsmacked; the support people offered was fabulous.

“Dianne’s partner, Eamon, has been stunned by this, too. He’s 80 years of age and an undertaker, so everybody here knows him.

“I’d just like to let them know what their generosity means to him – and to cancer patients at the City Hospital.”