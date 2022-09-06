A touch of heaven on the fringe of Armagh

FROM time to time in this job one stumbles across something totally unexpected, truly admirable, really thought-provoking and genuinely heart-warming,.

Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 was one such occasion for me when I found myself in the midst of some very good people doing very good things, seemingly intent on living out the ideal of being our brothers' and sisters' keepers.

But rather than some hidden retreat, this is all going on out the Killylea Road, a short distance from the centre of Armagh.

I admit to having been surprised to find myself in an at-one-with-nature as well as with-one-another environment where rather than being abnormal, here doing things differently, bucking the trend and defying convention is, instead, the norm.

The whole thing was Sean – everybody calls him Seany – Vallely's brainchild. It's an offshoot of the highly successul 'Friends of Callen River' project which he also founded. The FoC went on – pardon the pun – to branch out into specialising in tree-planting.

“The river is in the best condition I've ever seen it,” Seany says. “The farmers aren't spraying their fertiliser as close to it as they used to; they're staying away from the banks, so now the river's flowing as free as a bird.”

As for the tree work, he explains, “We gather seeds from native trees – good stock trees – around this town. We nuture them for three years and then, when they're ready, we hand them out as young trees to schools, Sunday schools or any group of young people keen to look after them. We now have tress all over Ireland - all originally from Armagh,” he says proudly.

“With people coming out to help with the trees, I thought, 'Why don't we grow vegetables, too?' So we decided we'd try that.

“And having done that we went scavenging for wood to make raised [vegetable] beds and, as you can see, we now have almost 50 of them - all full of vegetables which we distribute to the local community, free of charge.

“It's a gesture to show them that we know they're there and they aren't forgotten,” he adds, before continuing, “And that's also why we made a big donation to the staff at St Luke's Hospital, who worked throughout Covid.

“Mullinure is now closed down, having been merged with the Bluestone Unit at Craigavon [Area Hospital]. I think that's sad because in our opinion, Mullinure was one of the best dementia units in the whole of Northern Ireland.

“So it was a goodwill and thank you gesture that we brought staff there some of the vegetables we'd grown.”

It's a 'growing project' in more than one sense, for what exists now is a forerunner of what is to come.

“Next year it will be bigger because we'll be better organised,” he says. “The ethos – to hand out everything we grow on this ground - will be exactly the same, though.”

The land they are working was handed to them by local man, Pat Devlin.

“We can't thank Pat enough,” Seany says, “because he was willing to help us when others weren't. We'd approached the council for help and support – not financially, but just for land which has been lying vacant and unused since I was a child.Nobody’s ever used it in my time.

“We approached the clergy, both Protestant and Catholic, about the possibility of growing vegetables on some of their vacant land – and they have plenty of it, believe me. I made it plain that all we wanted from them was permission to grow vegetables on land they own but don't use.

“I said thst – on their behalf- we'd donate the vegetables to their local communities, on account of them having let us use the land. Sadly, that was a non-starter.

“What's really frustrating is that some people make the most simple things complicated – so much so that we decided it wasn't worth the effort of trying to persuade them.

“But thanks be to God, when Pat Devlin heard about us having trouble getting a bit of land, he told me, 'Seany, go and get an agreement drawn up by a solicitor. Bring it out to me and I'll sign it. Then you can grow your vegetables here and then hand them out free'.”

That document is on the wall of the office built from materials that had been destined for the scrapheap. And in keeping with the agreement, Pat Devlin charges them nothing for the use of his land. That's real community spirit.

“We've insured it ourselves just in case there was ever any sort of an accident,” Seany stresses lest anyone thinks he is totally dismissive of sensible rules, regulations and legalities.

Currently there are upwards of 3,000 young tree saplings which will be handed out in November. In tandem, almost 4,000 locally gathered seeds of native Irish trees are ready to be planted. They will be nutured for the next three years, at which point they too will be handed out.

“But while we're growing those trees, we continue with the vegetables,” Seany says. “There's nothing complicated about what we do; it's just an on-going process, a continuous cycle of working hand in hand with nature.

“People in authority – and they're all on big wages, of course - tie themselves up in knots of red tape, so they're reluctant to make a decision.

“But nobody here is getting paid; in fact, it actually costs you money to be part of this! How? Well, if you're coming out here to cut the grass – and there's a lot of grass, as you can see – that's going to cost a tenner in fuel. And who's paying for that?” It's a rhetorical question.

“But we’re getting some financial support from 'Live Here, Love Here' who have weighed in behind us. The council gave us some money, too, but to be honest, getting it out of them is too time-consuming. Like I said, unlike us their staff are getting paid for attending lengthy meetings. We've come to regard that as time that would be better spent if we were just getting on with things.”

Here he stresses, “Everything we do is down to people's generosity. Rather than getting £100 or £200 a day, people coming out here to do a day's work get nothing. So without their generosity, it just wouldn’t be happening.

”You just go with the flow here,” he continues. “Sometimes people come out here just to relax and enjoy what's going on. Other days the same people come out and there's no stopping them. My attitude is simple: 'If you want to do it, do it. If you don't, don't'. There's nothing complicated about any of this.

“The problem these days is that there's too many people who complicate things that really are simple if they’d just get on with it.”

As we converse, there are butterflies floating about in the warm sunshine and light breeze. Prior to this, I can't remember when I’d last seen butterflies. I'm told there are hedgehogs, though I'd have to come back when it's dark to see those. And there are three bee hives – two of Buckfast bees, the other of the native Black bee. So there will be free jars of honey a year hence, too.

We enter the hut from which the honey operation will be overseen. Its walls - made of wood salvaged from skips - are adorned with posters of birds, mammals, reptiles, trees, wild flowers et al. Many of those plants and creatures depicted are living and thriving yards away, just beyond the hut's door. How good does that feel? Very.

This is a natural oasis in the midst of a hard world of concrete and concern over the cost of electricity, gas, petrol, diesel and food. Out here, all of that seems a million miles away.

The pace is slower, the approach more gentle, the attitude altogether more considerate and compassionate. Here, on the edge of 21st century Armagh, there are people who are getting it right.