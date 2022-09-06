Appeal as vehicles damaged in fire

POLICE are investigating the cause of a fire which saw up to 25 vehicles and several outbuildings badly damaged at a farm near Newtownhamilton.

The fire started at the property on the Cullyhanna Road at about 1:45am on Monday (September 5).

Six fire engines attended the scene and firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze, which had spread across the site.

Police are trying to establish whether someone had deliberately started the fire.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage is asked to contact them.