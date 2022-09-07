Heartfelt plea for safe return of missing dogs

THE owner of a pair of French bulldogs which have been missing for two months, is hoping that, between them, Gazette readers and the PSNI will be able to help her get them back.

Mrs Eileen McGeown’s two months of trauma began on Sunday, July 10 when she discovered her dogs, Alfie and Bruce, had managed to get out through a gate that had not been properly locked.

“A man – he sounded young and he sounded local – phoned me five or six days after they went missing,” she explained. “He just said, ‘I have your two dogs. I just want to keep the blue one and I don’t know what I’m going to do with the other one’.

“The night before we'd had a hoax call from somebody who said they had the dogs and were going to kill them. They said, ‘They’re as good as dead’. So when we got this second call I thought it was another hoax and I slammed the phone down.

“A matter of seconds later the same man called back, and this time he was angry because I’d slammed the phone down. And he said, ‘I have your dogs; I want to keep the blue one. So the **** am I going to do with the other one?’

“My husband was beside me and he was telling me, ‘It’s another hoax’, so I put the phone down again. I’m so sorry now that I did that, because I’m 100% sure that that man has my dogs.

“The first time he phoned he sounded nervous. The second time – which was only a few seconds later – he was angry. But I can understand that, because if I had somebody’s two dogs, wanted to give one back, had gone to the trouble of ringing them to tell them that and they’d put the phone down on me – not once, but twice – you’d be mad at them yourself, wouldn’t you?”

Recalling the events of July 10 when Alfie and Bruce went missing, she said, “My husband and I had been out for dinner. When we got home, I let the dogs out in the garden.”

They live on the Ballindarragh Road, just off the Keady Road a mile outside Markethill. The drive into their home has an electric gate, which is closed by clicking a button.

But because that procedure was not followed on this occasion, the gate was not properly secured.

Eileen said, “About half an hour after I’d let the dogs into the garden, I looked out and saw that the gate wasn’t closed, And in that half-hour, they’d got out.”

She took one car, her husband took the other and they set off in different directions to look for their missing French bulldogs. There was no sign of them.

“We live on a small, country road,” Eileen explained. “It cuts across from the Markethill-Keady Road, out on to the main Armagh-Newry road. Nobody uses it other than farmers and the very occasional car, so it has to have been somebody local who spotted the pair of them on the road and stole them.”

But after weeks of despair, she now feels there may be a chink of light.

“I’ve posters up in Markethill, Armagh, Portadown and Newry because I believe that guy who phoned me to say he had them has to have been from these parts. I mean, why else would he have been on a wee quiet country road?” she reasoned.

She is convinced her two-times caller was responding to a Facebook post in which she had appealed for people in the locality to check their outhouses and garages in case Alfie and Bruce had been locked in accidentally.

“At first we didn’t realise that they’d been stolen,” she explained. “We thought they'd just wandered off and were lost or had got stuck somewhere and couldn’t get out.

“I think the guy who had them must have seen that Facebook post. My phone number was on that, which is why he was able to call me.”

After twice cutting him off – an action she then regretted - she posted another social media message in which she explained the reason for having done that and asked the man to call again. To date he has not done so.

“I haven’t heard from him since he contacted me that one night, about a week after the dogs went missing,” she said.

However, her new-found confidence stems from the fact that the police believe they may now be able to trace the mystery caller using new tracing technology.

Initially she was told that a ‘No caller ID’ call could not be sourced. But when she contacted Mickey Brady (Sinn Fein), the MP for Newry and Armagh, and told him this, he said that made no sense. And as a result of his involvement, things began to happen.

Eileen said, “The police have now told me that there are a couple of things they can do to trace the caller, so there’s movement. There’s a lot of work involved in it for the police, but the fact that they’re willing to do it is great.”

Alfie – described by his owner as “the wee cream boy” - is three-and-a-half years old. Bruce - “the blue boy” - is 18 months.

“Wee Alfie is neutered so he’d be no use to anybody hoping to use him for breeding,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure the man who called wants to make money from selling pups.

“But Bruce is ideal for breeding – not neutered, lovely shape and build of a dog. He’s beautiful. I’d just got all his health tests done because I was going to advertise him for breeding, and he passed every one of them. So I’m pretty sure that that’s what whoever has him wants to do with him.”

She finished by telling the Gazette, “Somebody must be aware of having seen somebody they know who has acquired a new dog or dogs in the past couple of months. If so, I’d ask them to contact either the police or me.”

Eileen’s number is 075 8457 1603.