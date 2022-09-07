Special council meeting to be held as strike continues

Sinn Féin say that they have secured a special meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in what they say is "yet another attempt" to bring the strike to an end.

The meeting will take place this Monday, September 12.

Sinn Féin Group Leader, Liam Mackle, thanked Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield, for agreeing to the request.

“On Monday the strike will enter a fifth week. Senior officers along with elected representatives from all political parties must show a willingness to work with the Unions to agree a pay deal fair to workers and the ratepayer," said Cllr Mackle

“The longer the strike continues the greater the damage it does to industrial and political relationships. By Monday we will be on the brink of declaring a public health risk. Now is the time to reach a resolution.

“Sinn Féin stand ready to agree a deal that will bring the strike to an immediate end. However the political will must exist amongst all political parties and senior officers of the council.”