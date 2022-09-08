Plan to rebuild chimney at rectory in Tandragee

LISTED building consent has been sought to demolish and rebuild a chimney in Tandragee.

Submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning department by agent Derek Faulkner on behalf of applicant Andrew Collen, the application seeks permission to demolish and rebuild a chimney at Ballymore Rectory on the Glebe Hill Road.

A design and access statement accompanying the application notes the “defective chimney” needs to be rebuilt “due to water ingress which has the potential to damage the internal fabric”.

It continues by noting the intention is to “replace defective lead flashings and horizontal lead trays ridge level and rebuild an exact replica of the chimney”.

“The chimney is one of four which are of a distinct and architectural nature,” says the statement.

“As a consequence, it is important the rebuild is, as far as possible, an authentic replication.”

The statement notes the deterioration in the lead flashing around the base of the stack has allowed for damp to enter the building and states that while this undertaking is considered to be “essential work” there are no plans to extend the scope of the work to the other chimney stacks as they currently “do not show manifestation of water ingress”.

It goes on to say the chimney will be carefully “demantled by hand” and that where possible, all bricks will be reused. To aid this process, a detailed photographic record of the chimney will be undertaken prior to commencement of this work.

The existing mortar will be carefully removed and, as required, the bricks will be cleaned with diluted acid wash, while all pointing will be lime based to match that as present in adjoining chimneys.

In certain cases where erosion has affected brick work the blocks will be reversed in order to present the better side to the exterior, according to the statement.

Due to water ingress, it is recommended the adjoining roof timbers in the vicinity of the works are inspected for dampness or rot and, if needed, it may be an opportunity to undertake like for like repairs.

Lodged on Thursday, July 28 and validated on Wednesday, August 3, the application’s standard consultation period will expire on Friday, September 9 and it will be advertised until Friday, September 16.