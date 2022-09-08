Presbyterian Moderator is praying for HM Queen at this 'very anxious' time

Presbyterian Moderator 'deeply concerned' regarding Queen's health
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Thursday 8 September 2022 15:06

THE Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick has issued the following statement regarding the Queen’s health.

Dr Kirkpatrick said, “Along with many across these islands and those in our Church, I was deeply concerned to hear the news from Balmoral regarding the Queen’s health. Praying for Her Majesty and her family at this very anxious time, as many across our denomination will be. Praying that she will experience the presence of The Lord, and strong faith in weakness. May she also know rest and the Lord’s hand upon her. Grace and peace be with her family.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639