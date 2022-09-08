Presbyterian Moderator is praying for HM Queen at this 'very anxious' time

THE Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick has issued the following statement regarding the Queen’s health.

Dr Kirkpatrick said, “Along with many across these islands and those in our Church, I was deeply concerned to hear the news from Balmoral regarding the Queen’s health. Praying for Her Majesty and her family at this very anxious time, as many across our denomination will be. Praying that she will experience the presence of The Lord, and strong faith in weakness. May she also know rest and the Lord’s hand upon her. Grace and peace be with her family.”