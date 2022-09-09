Country Comes to Town is postponed as nation mourns Queen

AS a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the annual Portadown-hosted Conntry Comes To Town festival has been postponed for three weeks.

This means that the event which had been scheduled for Saturday (September 17) will now take place on Saturday, October 8.

Country Comes To Town organiser John Wilson, told the Gazette, “We took this decision shortly after the announcement that The Queen had died made was. It’s a mark of respect; in the circumstances, we really couldn’t go ahead as if nothing had happened.”

He promptly began phoning those lined up to participate and on Friday morning he was able to confirm, “I have already been in contact with the vast majority of the craftsmen and women, entertainers and stallholders, and thankfully they have all said they will be able to attend on October 8.

“As yet I haven’t managed to speak to headline act, Robert Mizzell, in person, but I have left a message for him to contact me.

“With all of what he normally does being night-time work, I’m confident he’ll be able to do his planned day-time slot at Country Comes To Town.”

A number of other events due to take place over the weekend were also cancelled.

As a mark of respect following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in line with the cancellation of many sporting events at the weekend, Centra NI’s Run Together event, which was due to take place on Sunday, 11th September at Palace Demesne, Armagh, has been postponed.

The event will be rearranged for a future date, organisers said.