Unions agree to essential work over weekend

Email:

clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk

Friday 9 September 2022 18:52

WHILE there’s no sign of a full end to the ongoing Council strike, there will be some limited work carried out over the weekend as the nation mourns The Queen’s death.

A joint statement by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Joint Trade Unions (Unite the Union, GMB & NIPSA) released this evening (Friday, September 9) said:

“Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in recognition of the need to prepare towns and villages for a period of mourning, the Joint Trade Unions have agreed to allow workers taking industrial action to carry out essential work within our town centres over the weekend. There will be further updates throughout the week.”

