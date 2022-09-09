Council advice as fly-tipping increases

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has urged people not to fly-tip as the strike by the unions continues.

Currently over 1,000 members of staff are involved in industrial action being taken by the Unite, GMB and Nipsa unions in a dispute over pay and conditions.

With bins not being emptied, some residents have taken to dumping their full bin bags at the side of the road, and also at the gates of recycling facilities such as the one at the New Line in Lurgan.

ABC Council’s advice had been for residents to keep all of their rubbish at home. It has led to questions being raised about whether the council will be seeking to prosecute anyone involved in fly-tipping.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council told Your Lurgan: “The Council deeply regrets the ongoing disruption and impact industrial action is causing to residents and businesses.

“We understand this is an extremely challenging period with refuse collections and street cleansing significantly impacted across the borough.

“At this time the Council is prioritising the use of staff resources to address issues arising from the current industrial actions.

“At this time residents are advised to double bag any additional waste they may have and leave it in a secure location, until further arrangements can be made.

“We wish to reassure residents that Council is fully committed to reaching a resolution with the Joint Trade Unions as soon as possible to restore services and implement recovery plans.”