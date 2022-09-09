County proclamation to take place this Sunday

Friday 9 September 2022 22:20

The public have been invited to join in a County Proclamation following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III.

The County Armagh proclamation will take place at 4pm this Sunday, September 11, at the Palace Demesne in Armagh.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield will commence proceedings at The Palace Demesne, Armagh and County Sherriff Henry McMullen will read the Proclamation.

It will be followed by a special meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council at 6.30pm on the same evening, which will allow councillors to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 

Members of the public can watch the meeting live at https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/livecouncilmeeting/

Yesterday the Council announced that it was opening books of condolences at locations throughout the borough and online. Details of this, plus of where you can lay floral tributes, can be found here.

