Lord Mayor opens Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield has opened an official Book of Condolence for people to leave tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, both online and across the borough.

In a statement the Lord Mayor said, “It is with profound sadness that I extend my heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“In this her Platinum Jubilee year Her Majesty’s death will be met across the world with sadness mixed with fond memories and admiration for a lifetime of public service.

"Of course it is her family and close circle of friends who will miss her most and I pray that they will know the support of our nation in the coming days and that they will find comfort from the many tributes that will be paid to the life and work of a truly special and inspirational Monarch.

“As an expression of sadness and respect at the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second, flags at the Council’s three main administrative buildings will be flown at half-mast until the day after Her Majesty’s funeral. Council buildings will be illuminated deep purple and Books of Condolence opened across the borough and online for people to leave their tributes.”

A Book of Condolence has been opened online at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/condolence/ and Books of Condolence will be available at the following locations from 3pm today (Friday, September 9) for anyone who wishes to sign a paper copy:

The Palace, Armagh; Civic Building, Banbridge; Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre; Dromore Community Centre; Portadown Town Hall; Lurgan Town Hall; Tandragee Recreation Centre; Market Place Theatre, Armagh; Rathfriland Community Centre; Richhill Recreation Centre.

Please note: Normal operating hours apply at these facilities. Books of Condolence will remain open for signing until 1700hrs on Thursday 22nd September 2022.

Guidance has been issued for people who want to leave flowers as a mark of respect. For members of the public who wish to lay flowers as a mark of their respect, it is advised these can be left adjacent to the flags at the following locations:

The Palace, Armagh; Banbridge Civic Building; Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre

It is advised to remove plastic wrapping from flowers as they will be composted at the end of their natural life.