WATCH: County Armagh Proclamation

AROUND 200 people attended the reading of the County Armagh Proclamation at The Palace Demesne, Armagh, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mr Richard Hamilton-Stubber, the County Armagh Sheriff, Mr Henry McMullen, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh, Archbishop John McDowell, Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh, elected representatives, and members of the public attended the event today (Sunday, September 11) , coming together to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the new King, King Charles III.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield commenced proceedings. Addressing those attending the Lord Mayor said:

“We are gathered following the death of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second on Wednesday evening past. Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning Monarch, in this her Platinum Jubilee Year.

“While we are a Nation in mourning, we must not forget that it is at home where Her Majesty’s loss will be felt the most and our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this sad and difficult time.”



The Lord Mayor continued: “The basis on which our Monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries the Crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession. This is why we are here today and this ceremony marks the formal Proclamation to the people of the County of Armagh of the beginning of our new King’s reign, the reign of King Charles the Third”.

“In the days before social media, and indeed any type of media, mobile phones and our fast paced digital age, this is how the people would have learnt of the Sovereign’s passing and the accession of the new King – by word of mouth. So we are carrying on a centuries old tradition here today.”



The Proclamation declaring the King’s reign was first declared nationally at St James Palace, London yesterday (10 September) and regionally at noon today (11 September) at Hillsborough Castle. The County Armagh Sheriff, Mr Henry McMullen, read the proclamation to the crowd at exactly 4pm.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mr Richard Hamilton-Stubber, on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant for Co Armagh, The Earl of Caledon, who regrettably could not be in attendance, concluded proceedings by laying a floral tribute in memory of the late Sovereign.

See Tuesday's print edition of the Ulster Gazette for a fuller report on this event and more pictures, plus further reports on the Queen's passing and a 12 page memorial supplement looking back on her visits to Armagh City.