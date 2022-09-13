Local songwriter's tribute to Queen

A FORMER Portadown man now living in Exeter has composed a special hymn in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

Andy Flannagan was asked to compose the hymn some time ago, as preparations were made for Queen Elizabeth II’s inevitable passing.

That hymn was played on Sunday (September 11) during a special showing of ‘Songs Of Praise’ in tribute to the Queen.

Mr Flannagan is the son of former Portadown College Principal Mr Tom Flannagan.

Andy is well known in the corridors of power in Wesminster where he is executive director of a group called ‘Christians in Politics’.

The Group’s mission is to inspire and encourage Christians to get involved in politics and public life. It believes that decisions are made by those who show up. It strives to put kingdom before tribe and disagree well. Christians in Politics draws together Christians from across the political parties and beyond, and from across the breadth of the church.

Andy had previously been a director with ‘Christians on the Left’.

He is also a well known singer songwriter.

Before his move into the political lobby Andy was a hospital doctor , working as a Junior House Doctor at Craigavon Area Hospital.

But his love of music and songwriting steered him in that direction

He also felt the need to make more of a difference in the corridors of power after leading a Youth for Christ group and moved into that sphere.

In his new role he is heavily involved in the parliamentary prayer breakfasts - one of which played a role in the resignation of one of Boris Johnston’s cabinet.

The piece called ‘Tears and Celebration’ was performed by Catherine Jenkins.

In his introduction by Aled Jones, said, “We now have a very special piece of music using a much loved hymn tune. Song writer Andy Flannagan penned new words especially for the occasion as a tribute to Her Majesty’s life.”