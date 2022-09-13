Royal School pupils join Student Leaders

A GROUP of Sixth Form pupils from Royal School, Armagh have taken part in a prestigious Student Leaders programme.

Sarah Johnston, James Kennedy, Niamh Walker and Leon Taylor, Amelia Campbell and William Parr participated as Student Leaders in the Gordonstoun International Summer School.

This summer school is internationally renowned and has taken place for over 45 years using the facilities at Gordonstoun School, located to the northeast of Elgin, Scotland.

Gordonstoun is well known as the school founded by German educationalist Kurt Han, the friend of the late Prince Philip, and was attended by princes Charles and Edward.

Each July, boys and girls, between the ages of eight and 16 and representing over 35 nationalities travel to enjoy a summer of learning, friendship and exploring their own capabilities. The aim of Student Leaders is to provide a safe, exciting, and invigorating environment for the 200 international students to learn, have fun and make new friends.

The Gordonstoun School motto is ‘Plus est en vous’ which translates to ‘There is more within you’ and in the short space of three weeks the RSA team watched this come alive with the young people they worked with. There was a broad range of activities on offer, and the three weeks were filled with energy and enthusiasm, encouraging every young person to get involved and try something new.

Becoming a Student Leader is a competitive process and provides a once in a lifetime experience.

The Royal School is delighted that over the last decade it has been able to develop this relationship with Gordonstoun and the students will always cherish the memories of their time at Gordonstoun and the friends they made.