McDonald's to close to mark Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Staff reporter

Wednesday 14 September 2022 13:13

McDonald's has announced that all of it's UK restaurants are to close this Monday as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral takes place.

Many businesses across the country have taken the decision to close after a Bank Holiday was declared to mark the funeral.

Asda and Primark are amongst those who said that they will be shut on Monday.

In a statement McDonald's said: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling."

