Update on benefit payments as offices close for Queen's funeral

Department for Communities’ offices and business operations will be closed on Monday 19 September, due to a bank holiday declared for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Benefit payments

The closures will not affect benefit or pension payments as payments due on Monday 19 September will be made by that date.

Jobs & Benefits offices

Jobs & Benefits offices will be closed, re-opening on Tuesday 20 September. Benefit-related appointments with customers due to take place on 19 September are being rescheduled.

Health assessments

Health assessments will be rescheduled by the relevant health assessment provider who will contact customers to rearrange appointments.

The Appeals Service

As The Appeals Service will also close, any appeals listed for Monday will be rescheduled and a new priority listing date issued.

Historic environment monuments and sites

Carrickfergus and Dunluce Castles will be closed. Online services remain available at www.loveheritageni.co.uk

Public Record Office of Northern Ireland

The Public Record Office of Northern Ireland will close, with online services available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/proni

All Department for Communities’ offices and business operations will resume business as usual on Tuesday 20 September.