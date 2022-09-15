City centre traders voice their concerns

AS energy costs spiral ever upwards, traders in Armagh have expressed their concerns.

It was one of a number of points raised as Armagh City Centre Management held their Autumn meeting in Uluru.

Other points of concern included the ongoing industrial dispute in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The issue of the urgent need for the East Link Road and a rail link to ease traffic flow and help daily commuters was also raised.

CCM stressed the need for a contingency plan for the city centre in light of the ongoing industrial action and it was agreed continued assessment to ensure streets meet public health requirements is a necessity.

There are a number of upcoming Council led events planned for the city centre including the very popular Blues Fest and Georgian Day.

A number of stalls are still available for city centre businesses and interested parties should get in touch to enquire.

A very active Shop Local Campaign from CCM has to date supported over 80 city centre businesses and this free service has welcomed a further 10 new businesses to Armagh since June 2022.

Maria Joyce, Retail Chair, said it was very positive and urged businesses to get in touch for assistance with their social media platforms.

Gavin Emerson, Infrastructure Chair, highlighted the urgent need for the East Link road and establishment of the railway link for both easing city traffic flow and to support daily commuters. An update report on the successful THI scheme was also discussed, and the positive outcomes of the scheme were noted.

Art O’Hagan, CCM Chair, updated the committee on the very positive feedback from the local community with regard to CCM’s Bandstand Initiative in Market Street. This ran for four weeks and enhanced city centre footfall as well as showcasing local musical talent, particularly from the younger musicians.

Concern was voiced at the escalating cost of energy that businesses are facing and the very serious repercussions as a result. It was asked if any central government support would be forthcoming and CCM were advised this would be brought to local council and appropriate ministers at the earliest convenience.

Art O'Hagan concluded he was part of a delegation meeting the Minister next week and many concerns would be raised. He thanked local traders for their valuable contribution to the city centre and advised whilst difficult times lie ahead for business and households, he hoped a partnership approach would prevail and CCM would continue to volunteer their time to offer support.