Sadness and shock at passing of young farmer

THE Newtownhamilton community has been rocked by the sudden passing of a young man on Wednesday.

Adam Frazer was well known in farming circles, showing sheep and goats at a number of shows.

Mr Frazer, passed away suddenly on Wednesday at his Ballymoyer Road home.

A family notice stated he was the ‘dearly loved son of Iris and Ivan, much loved brother of Amy (her boyfriend Andrew) and Nicole’.

The house is strictly private and funeral arrangements will be released later

The notice concluded: “Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing parents, sisters and the entire family circle

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

A number of tributes have been paid to Mr Frazer within the farming community.

Lurgan Park Show stated: “It is with great sadness we learn of the devastating loss of Adam Frazer.

“Adam was very passionate about the Valais breed and asked Lurgan Show to introduce classes at our 2022 Show for the breed.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to Adam’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Adam was a founding member of the NI Valaisblacknose Club, which expressed its heartbreak at the loss.

The club said, “It is with great sadness we learn of the devastating loss of our good friend and founding club/committee member Adam Frazer.

“Adam helped get the club started with Diane, Emma and Irene and was there to welcome all the committee members we now have who were blessed to call Adam a friend.

“Adam was very passionate about the Valais breed and was key to the success of the club we have today.

“He loved meeting and talking to people about all things sheep, and held an amazing knowledge for a young man.

“It is a devastating loss to Adam’s wonderful , supporting family and to the club and the wider Valais community.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to Adam’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

The Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club also paid tribute, “It is with heavy hearts the Chairperson, committee and members of The Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club, learn of the sad passing of our dear friend and colleague, Adam Frazer.

“Anyone that knows or has had any interactions with Adam will be well aware of his passion, in-depth knowledge and hard working devotion towards Pygmy Goats. Knowledge and advice that he was always willing to share.

“Adam has been a member of the club for many years, as well as a past Chairperson, and will be very sadly missed by NIPGC and other clubs.

“He was very successful in the show ring, a result of his dedication to going the extra mile in his research, care and breeding of Pygmy Goats.

“We are all thinking of Adam’s Mother, Father, Sisters, Family and Friends at this very sad time.

“You are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.”