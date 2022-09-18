Man attacked with crowbars

DETECTIVES in Newry are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Drumalane Park area of Newry shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, September 15.

It was reported that the victim, a man in his twenties, who was in the area with friends at the time, was attacked by a number of unknown men who are believed to have been armed with crowbars.

The injured party was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam or other footage, particularly regarding the movements of a silver people carrier-style vehicle in the vicinity, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1829 of 15/9/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.