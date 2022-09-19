'Important night' ahead with meeting aimed at ending strike to be held

Sinn Féin councillor and Group Leader on ABC Council, Liam Mackle, has said all political parties must unite behind pay deal.

Speaking in advance of Tuesday night's special council meeting, which Cllr Mackle said was requested by the Sinn Féin grouping, he said it was "an important night".

He added, "A crucial vote will take place which could result in a pay deal fair to both the worker and the ratepayer.

“If agreed it will bring the strike to an immediate end.

“I would therefore urge all political parties to get behind this deal which was negotiated between council management and the unions toward the end of last week.

“The last six weeks have been a disaster for the ratepayer, for industrial relations and for our Borough.

“It is vital that this deal receives the support of all political parties. It is only then that the strike can end to allow our focus to shift to recovery.”