Orange Order remembers Queen Elizabeth II at series of ceremonies

THE Orange Order has been remembering the Queen with a series of wreath laying ceremonies across the district.

A number of ceremonies took place last week and over the weekend in Armagh, Keady, Bessbrook, Loughgall, Tandragee, Richhill, Portadown and elsewhere.

The County Grand Lodge was represented at the Act of Remembrance held by Armagh District LOL No 5 on Friday evening on The Mall when all the Loyal Orders placed wreathes in the Garden of Remembrance to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s passing.

The County Grand Lodge was also represented at the Tandragee District LOL No 4 Act of Remembrance for the passing of Her Majesty The Queen on Saturday afternoon.

There was a great turnout of members of the Loyal Orders from the area.

Several of the County Grand Lodge Officers attended the Keady District LOL No 8 Act of Remembrance on Friday.

The short service was led by Wor Bro Rev Graham Middleton, Dep Co Grand Chaplain and Keady District Chaplain, along with Bro Colin Hopps, Dist Lay-Chaplain.

The County Grand Master and County Grand Secretary joined with Loughgall District LOL No 3 for a short Act of Remembrance in the village on Monday last week when wreathes were placed in the local Memorial Garden to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

To mark the passing of the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll, of happy memory, Killylea District No.7 held a service of Reflection and Remembrance in St Mark’s Church, Killylea on Sunday, September 18, at 7.30pm.

This was described as a time for the people of Killylea and the surrounding area to reflect on and give thanks for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year reign as our Monarch.

Bessbrook District held a solemn Act of Remembrance on Sunday, September 11, at the local War Memorial.

A wreath was laid by Wor Bro Darren McCormick, District Secretary.

Portadown District also held a very dignified and solemn Act of Remembrance on Friday, September 9 at the War Memorial there which was attended by members of the other Loyal Orders and general public to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

Wor Bro Nigel Dawson, WDM placed a wreath at the War Memorial.

The County Grand Lodge has placed a Book of Condolence in the "Museum of Orange Heritage" at Sloan’s House for anyone who wishes to record a message of sympathy on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The book will be available at reception during the museum opening hours of Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 4pm.

The Orange Order’s forthcoming evening of praise in the Ulster Hall on Saturday, September 24, will take place as planned.

The event will now be an opportunity to reflect and give thanks for the life and service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Many of the hymns have a special significance as they were used at a range of milestone events throughout Her Majesty's life and 70 year reign.

This is sure to be a memorable and emotional evening not to be missed.

Tickets are still available - call the Ulster Hall box office on 028 903 4455 or buy online at -

www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/a-joyful-noise-2/