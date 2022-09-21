Delighted Armagh man chasing national 'Chef of the Year' title

AN Armagh man - currently in the running to be named ‘National Chef of the Year’ - found himself being drafted in last week to oversee catering arrangements involved in planning for the Queen’s funeral.

Grahame Wickham - who now showcases his skills in Surrey - had been due to compete in the final of the prestigious competition yesterday (Monday).

But the big event - this year marking the 50th anniversary of the competition - was postponed due to Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

And Grahame, rather than completing last minute run-throughs to perfect his menu in the hope of capturing the ultimate title, instead assumed responsibility for feeding key Royals and their household staff as they prepared for the funeral of the late Sovereign.

The former Armstrong Primary and City of Armagh High School pupil was also tasked with overseeing the catering arrangements for military contingents deployed to London to assist the police with day-to-day security operations, as a nation prepared to say goodbye and thank-you to a Monarch for her service during an unrivalled and unequalled 70-year-long reign.

Grahame was chosen as he had recently taken over as catering manager for the Irish Guards, based at Mons Barracks at Aldershot in Hampshire.

The 34-year-old had made it through to the final of the most sought after title in the British culinary scene.

And within three days of the Queen’s passing, Grahame - who has previously cooked for King Charles III when then HRH The Prince of Wales - was en route to Wellington Barracks, next to Buckingham Palace, to assume his key role, where he would lead a team of 10 to ensure all are fed and watered.

While he admits it’s a huge responsibility and honour to be drafted in for such an historic occasion, he told the Ulster Gazette on Wednesday: “It’s a pretty big operation, to be honest.

“At the same time, it’s long, long days. I have not had time to appreciate yet what an honour it is.

“We are putting out 1,500 breakfast baps in the morning, with packed meal bags and an energy bag to see them through. Then a lunch will go out and a dinner.

“Cooking for 1,500 you need to think a bit fast to make sure there’s enough portions and options, rather than them looking at just one option and going ‘I don’t like that’. Trying to feed 1,500 people is a task in itself.”

But Grahame has always been one to push himself so he was certainly up to that task.

And it is his dedication and his ‘go for it’ attitude - with a love of cooking born and nurtured at his mother’s knee - which have brought him thus far.

Grahame had been based at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the training ground for the Army’s top brass, when he first became aware of the National Chef of the Year competition.

He made it as far as the semi-final stages in 2021 and was determined this time round to go further still.

Indeed, after creating a stunning three course menu and an astonishing amuse-bouche style semi-final dish - where he served up a modern take on the humble Irish Stew which impressed Michelin-starred chef, Kenny Atkinson, who leads the judging panel - he secured his place.

The interest was always there and for Grahame this is the pinnacle - and it was no quick and easy climb to the top of the crop en route to the final, as he explained.

“This is the biggest competition in the UK and I’ve followed if for a few years,” he said. “If you think of MasterChef: The Professionals, this is probably 10 times bigger. It’s a well-renowned chef judging it, well-renowned chefs actually entering it.

“I’d followed it for a few years and I know a few guys who have done it so I applied last year.

“When the brief came out, I thought I’m going to give it a go and I got through to the semi-finals. I left everything so last minute I was actually surprised I even got through to the semis.

“After last year I’d a bit of fire in my belly and I said to myself I’m going to make sure I’m in the final next year. So, as soon as the brief came out this year, I straight away started menu planning and got everything done with plenty of time to spare if I needed to fix anything.

“It paid off. After the semi-final audition I managed to get through to the final.”

The National Chef of the Year was first run in 1972 and winners in the last 50 years have included Gordon Ramsay, Simon Hulstone and Alyn Williams; this year’s champion will not only receive the most sought-after chef title in the UK, but they will take home a host of impressive prizes including culinary experiences, equipment and trips of a lifetime.

Grahame admits it is “a long process” but a rewarding one; for this he had to design a three-course menu, with a main course of venison, thinking about sustainability and the ‘future 50’ ingredients.

He explained: “You have to get all the recipes and the methods and take pictures of each dish so they can see that you’ve actually done it and not just put it down on a piece of paper and it’s unrealistic. They can visualise what the dishes will look like. Once that goes through there’s another part as well, with an essay and questions. You have to give a little bit about yourself and why you chose your menu.

“After that the judging panel whittle it down to 40 people for the semi-finals.

“From there those 40 had 10 days where you had to design and come up with an amuse-bouche style dish which reflected you and your personality. I actually ended up using the six main elements of Irish Stew, something which reminds me of being at home and growing up that my Mum used to make.

“It looks nothing like a stew it you saw it; it’s the elements that would be in it. You had to do a video of that which had to be uploaded to YouTube. There were other questionnaires and essays and then they go through to a the judging panel and from there they get whittled down to 10.”

From picture to plate, from film to fork, it’s at this stage the judges will get to savour the flavour of the finalists’ fayre.

“The final 10 is when you go in and cook for real and everything’s tasted,” said Grahame. “It was meant to be on Monday, at Le Cordon Bleu in London, but everything got postponed.

“We got an email through a few days ago. We are just waiting on clarification of when it’s going to happen now.

“As soon as they come back with the date I’ll get my head back into the zone. I had blinkers on and I was fully focused. Last year I got to the semi-finals and thought next year I’m getting to the finals.

“When I applied I thought I’m going to do everything to get to the final and then when I actually got into the final I was thinking, ‘You know what? I’ve a one in 10 chance of winning this’. I was going to put everything in to try and win it. I’m not just there to take part. I’m there to actually go for this.

“I was fully focused and zoned in on it and had done a trial run-through and was meant to do another one at the weekend, ready to go.

“Now I’ll have the opportunity to get a couple more run-throughs in and I’ll be fully ready.”

The ambitious Armachian is a true authority in his culinary craft and his talents have provided him with all the necessary components to reap success and rewards on both a home-based and global stage.

He is equally comfortable too cooking alone or as part of a team - his chosen path one first embarked upon when a teenage boy growing up in Armagh.

Indeed, he has been cooking and creating for more than half his life and the plaudits earned from his plates have been plentiful.

And now his true goal is within his grasp.

“I’ve been cooking since I was 16,” explained Grahame, who attended College in Armagh for two years before completing a third in Newry for his Level III Catering.

“I’ve been on MasterChef: The Professionals. I actually compete internationally. I’ve been to the Culinary Olympics, I’m going to the Culinary World Cup in November, to represent the UK. I’m the vice-captain. I was in America in March where I came back with the Best International Team and a double gold.

“I’m kind of used to being quite successful without being arrogant about it.

“But this actually hit home a little bit more because, when you see the chefs that are in there, especially being a military chef, going up against some of the best chefs in the country, head chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants, I actually felt I’m doing something right, I’m doing something well. It made me think, ‘You know what? I actually can cook’.”

Grahame may have the recipe for success in his possession; but it was his home and family that provided the ingredients and alma mater which stirred the pot.

And he is quick and proud to share his inspiration when asked.

“My Mum and my Granny,” he responds. “Growing up my Mum liked to do loads of stuff in the house, making stuff fresh, not just out of a jar. My Granny as well. My Granda would grow loads of vegetables, rhubarb and the like, and my Granny would always be making crumbles and everything else.

“When you went around the house you smelt everything and, ahhhhh, you got that excitement.

“That’s where it all comes from...”.