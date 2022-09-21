New sponsor for hockey club

AT a time when the pound is plummeting in value, every economic pundit is forecasting a deep recession, interest rates are rising and inflation is soaring, any income shot-in-the-arm is going to be a particularly welcome development.

That being the case, Armagh Hockey Club Ladies’ Section officials, players and members are delighted to welcome an additional sponsor – particularly one intent on kitting out a team from the lower ranks which sometimes tend to be inadvertently overlooked or deliberately ignored.

But EMTEK’s objective is to ensure that does not happen, for which reason the 4th XI will be the principal beneficiaries of the new backers’ generosity.

Expressing his thanks, Armagh Hockey Club Chairman Niall McCool told the Gazette, “On behalf of the club I’d just like to express my appreciation to EMTEK for their decision to help us with some always-welcome and always-appreciated sponsorship.

“Garry (Archer) is one of the company’s Directors and Emer (Lavery) is General Manager), so in my capacity as club chairman I want to assure them of our gratitude for their generosity towards the club and, in particular, the 4th XI squad.”

The chairman continued, “Their sponsorship of new playing shirts is very welcome, not least because it means that the girls will all go out to represent us looking the part in that they will all be uniform in their appearance as they will all be wearing the same kit.

“Hockey is a team game, so it follows that players are going to feel better about themselves when they take to the pitch wearing the same gear.”

He added, “This is our fourth senior ladies’ team, so we think it’s important that as well as looking the part they reflect the image befitting one of Armagh’s senior sides.

“The girls train together and when they play a match they are representing our club. So we want them to know that we’re proud of them for doing that.

“Psychologically, I think it’s important that when they take the field they do so with pride in themselves about how they look.

“So we really appreciate EMTEK coming on board to support the 4ths who wore their new kit for the first time on Saturday – and marked the occasion by winning at home, which was the perfect outcome.

“So our sincere thanks to EMTEK and to Garry and Emer for having come up here to present the girls with these new shirts in our club colours.”

Replying, EMTEK Director Garry explained, “We’re delighted to sponsor Armagh Hockey Club's ladies’ section. We are proud to support our local community and excited about the season ahead for the ladies’ team.

“Everyone at EMTEK wishes Armagh Hockey Club all the best for the forthcoming season.”

EMTEK is a privately owned business which provides industry-leading construction materials, workplace safety and perimeter protection products throughout Ireland.

The hockey club’s new sponsors boast an experienced team which works with public and private sector clients across each of Ireland’s 32 counties, principally in two main business categories - construction materials and safety barriers.