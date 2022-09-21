Service in memory of Queen hears call for reconciliation

SOCIETY needs more people who are willing ‘to take brave steps so that reconciliation takes root’.

Pointing to the example set by the late Queen Elizabeth II Rev Dr Heather Morris, General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Ireland, said Her Majesty’s visit to Ireland had challenged people to think again.

Rev Dr Morris was speaking at a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II held in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh.

During her sermon Rev Dr Morris encouraged people to tell their stories of the late Queen.

She also said, “There are those in this Church who have shown that same quality of courageous leadership.

“This society needs more of us who are willing to take brave steps so that reconciliation takes root, if we are to build a peace that is lasting, a society in which all find welcome and value, in which all can flourish.”

Rev Dr Morris said during Thursday’s sermon, “Since Her Majesty’s death a week ago today radio and television, print and social media have been full of stories that point to the Queen’s character and influence, ‘the day I met her she made me feel like I was the most important person in the room’, ‘I never met her but when I watched what she did when she came to Ireland she challenged me to think again’….

“On this island when someone dies, we sit around tables and fires and we tell stories. Stories of times we met them, of the funny things that happened, stories of their influence on us, sometimes we trust each other with stories of their quirks and idiosyncrasies; sometimes that story telling is challenging because we remember in different ways.

“We tell stories because the person mattered to us, impacted our lives, we honour their memory with our story telling.

“So, what stories will we tell tonight, in this sacred place as we gather to ‘remember before God her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. And ‘To give thanks for her long and devoted life of service’.”

“Let’s tell stories of her sense of humour. One of my favourites is the one told by a former protection officer Richard Griffin of how Her Majesty was out for a walk at Balmoral when she met two hikers who were from the States.

“They didn’t recognise her and asked Her Majesty if she lived in the area? She replied that she lived in London but had a house nearby. ‘Oh have you been coming here for long?’ they asked, ‘For over 80 years,’ was her Majesty’s reply.

“ ‘Oh you must have met the Queen’, ‘No’, Her Majesty replied but she said, pointing at her protection officer, ‘Dick here meets her regularly’.

“The hikers’ attention turned to the Queen’s protection officer, ‘What’s she like’, ‘Well,’ he said, ‘knowing the Queen’s sense of fun’ ‘she can be cantankerous at times but she has a lovely sense of humour’.

“The hikers then handed their camera to the Queen and asked her to take a picture of them with the protection officer, and then probably out of sympathy or politeness, so she didn’t feel left out, they asked Dick to take a picture of them with Her Majesty.

“As they walked away the Queen is reported as having whispered to her protection officer ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those pictures to his friends and someone tells him who I am’.

“Let’s tell stories, stories which make us smile and which point to Her Majesty’s gracious humility of spirit. The Queen who goes along with a situation like that and who chooses not to get offended.”

Rev Morris went on, “Let’s tell stories of her kindness. In her Christmas message of 2016 Her Majesty bore witness to how her faith in Jesus was, for her, a prompt to kindness even in small things ‘billions of people now follow His (Christ’s) teaching and find in Him the guiding light for their lives. I am one of them because Christ’s example helps me see the value of doing small things with great love, whoever does them and whatever they themselves believe’.”

She went on, “Let’s tell stories of Her Majesty’s courageous action. In 1957 in her Christmas message Her Majesty spoke ‘of a comradeship that is not just a sentimental journey of good days past’ and ‘of a love that can rise above anger and is ready to forgive’.

“She lived out that quality of love. We saw a love that can rise above anger and which is ready to forgive 55 years later in 2012 on one of Her Majesty’s visits to this island. Archbishop John, in his wonderful sermon on Tuesday pointed to her Majesty’s heartfelt commitment to reconciliation.

“In June 2012 When Her Majesty shook hands with Martin Maginnis it was undoubtedly a significant act of reconciliation, an action which demanded tremendous courage from both of them.”

She quoted a poem written by Padraig O’Tuama after that significant handshake, it concluded: “So join your much discussed hands.

“We need this; for one small second.

“So touch. So lead.”

The service itself was very much a cross community gathering with Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, The Most Rev John McDowell joined by a number of clergy including the Most Rev Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh. Both men hold the title of Primate of All Ireland in their respective denominations.

Councillors and MLAs from the Alliance Party, DUP, SDLP and UUP also attended the service along with hundreds of people from across the local community packing the cathedral to capacity.

A candle in remembrance of Her Majesty was lit by the Lord Lieutenant for Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon.

A silence was observed in her memory and the service concluded with the singing of the national anthem ‘God Save the King’.