Skip Car Tour presentation night boosts three charities

THE annual Skip Car Tour charity presentation night took place in Basil Sheils Bar & Restaurant in Tassagh, Co. Armagh earlier this month.

Each year the Skip Car Tour team, which is led by local man Sean McArdle, come together to organise the county’s largest tractor and truck run in aid of the Southern Area Hospice, Marie Curie, and Air Ambulance NI. This year was extra special with the committee celebrating their 10th anniversary and so they planned a month of fundraising events in May of this year in the area. Events included a Gala Ball, Bingo Loco, Farmers Hooley, Car Show, Family Day and much more all of which were a great success.

Sean and the team revealed an outstanding total to supporters and the three charities which was a magnificent £101,265.06.

The Southern Area Hospice was delighted to receive £37,058.66, while Marie Curie received £30,029.74 and Air Ambulance receiving £34,176.66. A remarkable figure for each charity.

Hospice Fundraising Officer Sarah O’Hare said, “Sean and his team have dedicated 10 years to fundraising for our hospice, and over the years have raised over £200,000 for our services. There is so much work that goes into these events, so we appreciate their continuous voluntary efforts hugely. We truly cannot thank them all enough, they should be very proud of themselves.”

Over the course of 10 years the Skip Car Tour has raised a total of £618,003.95 for local charities.