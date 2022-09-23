Tandragee couple's 60 years of married bliss

A TANDRAGEE couple are among the last people to receive a card from Her Majesty the Queen as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

The card from Her Majesty arrived on the day of her death, giving the Royal gesture an added poignancy.

Arthur and Eileen Reid tied the knot on September 12, 1962, and have spent 60 happy years together.

They were married in Seapatrick Parish Church, Banbridge.

Sixty years on, the Richmount Court couple have four grown up children - David, Stephen, Janet and Lorna. They also have seven grandchildren.

Arthur (85) worked for many years with BT (the GPO in the old days) in the engineering department. He retired in 1990.

Eileen (80) worked in the office at Smith’s Weaving Company.

They have lived in Tandragee all their married life.

The couple met through the Castle Ballrooms in Banbridge, Eileen (nee Gilmore) catching the eye of the young Arthur.

And while Arthur confessed he doesn’t quite remember how he proposed, he does recall going to Belfast to buy the ring (something the financially astute among us men can sympathise with).

They wed a year after he proposed with their wedding reception in the Imperial Hotel, Banbridge.

Arthur Reid OBE TD JP DL is a well known figure in the Tandragee and Armagh community, as the letters after his name would suggest - OBE and JP (Justice of the Peace) would be familiar to most of us but the other two hold special significance.

DL stands for Deputy Lieutenant and Arthur is the Deputy Lieutenant for County Armagh.

TD stands for Territorial Decoration in recognition of his long service with the Territorial Army, where he rose to the rank of Colonel.

His service with the TA earned him his OBE and he got to meet the Queen when the award was presented in 1982, his wife Eileen attended along with their daughters.

Describing meeting the Queen, Arthur said, “She was a gracious lady and asked me about the TA.”

The couple also got to meet the present King, when he was still Prince Charles, at a garden party at Hillsborough.

Indeed the couple paid another visit to Hillsborough last week where they were astounded by the floral tributes placed in memory of the Queen.

Arthur said, “It was awesome to see the, people were still bringing flowers and leaving tributes, what is being left at the palaces in London must be unbelievable.”

And of receiving their card from the Queen Arthur said, “It must have been one of the last cards issued by the Queen, we were very pleased to get it, a great honour. Our sixty years of married life was all during the Queen’s reign.”

And as to the secret of such a long marriage, Arthur joked, “Doing what I’m told.”