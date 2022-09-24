Normal bin collection to resume across borough

Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council has updated bin collection advice for the week commencing Monday 26 September, when normal calendar bin collections will resume for residents following recent industrial action.

The latest guidance available to residents is:

• To follow their bin collection calendar.

• To leave their bin out for collection by 7am on their scheduled day of collection.

• Where bins are not collected, bins should be left out until collection has taken place.

Details of bin collection days can be found on the free ABC Council App (available to download in the App Store), or on the Council website.

General guidance has also been issued to advise that while bin collection crews are working hard to catch up on missed collections due to the five-week industrial action period, crews are continuing to deal with high volumes of waste across the borough. As a result, it may take sometime to get back to full service levels, and the Council would appreciate residents patience throughout this process.

Residents are advised to visit the Council website, Facebook & Twitter page regularly for the latest service updates and advice. If residents have neighbours, friends or family who aren't aware of the latest guidance the Council is asking for help to let them know and encourage them to visit the following website regularly: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/strikeactionsuspension