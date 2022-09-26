Arson attack investigated

Email:

clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk

Monday 26 September 2022 14:14

POLICE are investigating a suspected arson attack at a house on the Armagh Road, Tandragee, in the early hours of this morning (Monday, September 26).

A report was received from a member of the public at around 4.10am that an outbuilding of a vacant house in the area was on fire.

Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who brought the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The incident is being treated as arson at this time and officers would ask anyone with any information, or any persons passing through the area by vehicle at the time who may have dash cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 201 26/09/22.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639