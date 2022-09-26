Arson attack investigated

POLICE are investigating a suspected arson attack at a house on the Armagh Road, Tandragee, in the early hours of this morning (Monday, September 26).

A report was received from a member of the public at around 4.10am that an outbuilding of a vacant house in the area was on fire.

Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who brought the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The incident is being treated as arson at this time and officers would ask anyone with any information, or any persons passing through the area by vehicle at the time who may have dash cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 201 26/09/22.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.