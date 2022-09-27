Fury as black bin bags not lifted as household bin collections resume

WHILE the suspension of strike action by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council workers has brought a resumption fo some of their most visible and vital services, the disruption fo the past six weeks looks set to have a long after-effect.

Most notable, of course, has been the impact on household waste collections and the fly-tipping which became pandemic during the strike.

It has to be said herculean efforts have been made to clear the areas around the entrances to recycling centres, with a sea of rubbish cleared away - virtually ovenight in some cases.

The difference is starkly shown in our two images of the road outside Armagh Recycling Centre.

However, as the council works to catch up on around half a million missed bin collections, residents are up in arms about the measures adopted - particlarly with the news that no extra bin bags will be lifted during the restored daily bin collections.

Following the suspension of strike action, the council issued updated advice to residents.

Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council updated bin collection advice for the week commencing Monday, September 26, when normal calendar bin collections will resume for residents following recent industrial action.

The latest guidance available to residents is:

• To follow their bin collection calendar.

• To leave their bin out for collection by 7am on their scheduled day of collection.

• Where bins are not collected, bins should be left out until collection has taken place.

Details of bin collection days can be found on the free ABC Council App (available to download in the App Store), or on the Council website.

General guidance has also been issued to advise that while bin collection crews are working hard to catch up on missed collections due to the five-week industrial action period, crews are continuing to deal with high volumes of waste across the borough. As a result, it may take some time to get back to full service levels, and the council would appreciate residents’ patience throughout this process.

Residents are advised to visit the council website, Facebook & Twitter page regularly for the latest service updates and advice.

If residents have neighbours, friends or family who aren’t aware of the latest guidance the council is asking for help to let them know and encourage them to visit the following website regularly: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/strikeactionsuspension

Four Household Recycling Centres reopened from 12noon on Thursday – Armagh, Banbridge, Fairgreen (Portadown) and Newline (Lurgan).

The remaining centres reopened at 12noon on Friday (September 23).

The council said, “Street-cleaning teams will continue to work across the borough to clear litter. Servicing public toilets will recommence alongside indoor and outdoor leisure services.

“The council has provided detailed information on its recovery plan, guidance and what services will now be prioritised to resume services as quickly as possible to clear the backlog of waste.

“Residents will continue to be updated with the latest service information on the council website and social media (Facebook/Twitter).

The council stated, “Our main priority now is to resume services to residents and customers as quickly as possible, whilst also acknowledging the scale of the task ahead.

“As the recovery process begins, we are continuing to ask for your patience and understanding in the weeks ahead, as we prioritise services to clear the backlog of waste that has accumulated over the last six weeks.”

The decision not to lift bin bags as part of household collections has brought a swift reaction with many residents voicing their displeasure.

And Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also entered the council fray stating, “Along with our DUP council lead, Mark Baxter and our council team we have asked the Chief Executive of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council to urgently review the decision not to lift black bags of rubbish.

“People have had to store bags and bags of rubbish over the past six weeks. They need to be cleared. People who have kept them in their property and not illegally dumped them should be rewarded not penalised.”

It was a refrain echoed by Gazette readers after we paid a visit to Armagh Recycling Centre on Thursday afternoon. Council had obviously anticipated a lengthy queue with a security man on hand to support council staff but traffic was extremely light at the centre when we visited.