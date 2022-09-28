Vintage fair with a big difference on Saturday

ARMAGH will be hosting a Vintage and Antiques Fayre with a difference this Saturday (October 1).

‘Different’ in that as well as raising money for two important local charities, participants will have a chance to win prizes.

These will be awarded to those adjudged by Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield as being the Best Dressed Vintage Lady, the Best Dressed Vintage Gent and the Best Vintage Car.

Members of Dollingstown Classic Car Club will be displaying 15 vintage models, each in pristine condition, and that alone should help draw a sizeable number of petrol-head husbands and dads to the Shambles Market event.

Three local businesses - The Charlemont Hotel, Embers Restaurant and Spice Lounge Restaurant – will be covering the cost of those prizes.

Nor does the support end there, for Instant Print have provided a free banner which went on display last Tuesday. And, in addition, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has generously provided The Shambles Market free of charge. So, no shortage of well-wishers as well as attractions.

And with traders from both sides of the border in attendance, the ingredients necessary for a great day out are in place. All that remains now is for the weather to play along.

But all while all those pluses should attract the crowds, the event's true raison d'être is to help two charities which offer support and comfort to local individuals and families.

Those to benefit from this fund-raiser will be the Southern Area Hospice, and B Positive, the children's cancer support group, those being the Lord Mayor's chosen charities.

Event organiser Shirley Houghton told the Gazette, “The fayre will run from 10am to 4pm. We’ll have sellers from all over the province and the Republic, and there will be stalls inside the Johnston Building as well as outside under the arches.”

Asked what sort of items will be on offer, she replied, “Everything from vintage fashion items, jewellery, ceramics, crystal, furniture – all manner of things, really.”

She continued, “We're also having piped music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s - and as well as that I’m hoping to have a couple of swing dancers.”

While admission to the fayre is free, collectors for the two nominated charities will be present in the hope of encouraging donations. In addition, money raised from the rental of stalls also will go to the charities.

Shirley is no novice to fayres of this nature; for the past six years she has organised charity events for a number of churches. This, however, is the biggest she has undertaken to date.

“If it’s successful, I’d hope to do it every year,” she revealed,

“If it were to attract some of the sort of footfall Armagh's Georgian Day draws, that would be fantastic!” she added.

Explaining her own background she continued, “I run a company called ‘Vintage and Victorian’, so I’ve been involved in plenty of fayres in the past. As a result I have a group of people who sell regularly at fayres and they'd be the first traders I'd approach any time I'm doing something like this. There are also some new people who will be coming to sell at this one.

“All the sellers have this event on their Facebook pages and social media platforms and I myself have hit 65 different Facebook groups this week. And, of course, the two charities will be publicising this on their own platforms.”

Highlighting the choice of venue, Shirley explained, “The main reason for doing this in The Shambles is to raise the profile of the building and marketyard in a bid to attract more people to the weekly markets and to show how the [Johnston] building could best be utilised.

“It’s the first ever ‘Blast from the Past’ Vintage, Antique and Collectibles Fayre at The Shambles, so I’d encourage people to come along to re-live and re-visit the days of old, shake a leg and have a jive, twist or two or marvel at the wonderful display of vintage cars.

“Entry is free and food and drink will be available.”